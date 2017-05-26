Road Construction Projects On Hold Over Memorial Day Weekend

Work on nearly all road construction projects across the state are on hold to accommodate for holiday weekend traffic.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be holiday related traffic backups. It’s one of the busiest days of the year on Interstate 90. Drivers need to have a plan and prepare for delays as they hit the road this Memorial Day Weekend.

Locally, there’s good news.

The emergency rock slope stabilization project on South Lakeshore is now complete and the roadway has been repaired.

Thursday morning, Central Washington Asphalt worked a little later than we expected, but they did finish paving the Chelan Manson Highway. All that’s left now is re-striping and utility access adjustments which will be done daylight hours over the next few weeks beginning next Tuesday.