Road Construction Kicks Back Up Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

With the sun finally making an overdue appearance this year- state roadways are sure to be busy for the Memorial Day weekend, which is often the unofficial kickoff to summer travel.

Locally, those of us heading out of the area, will likely not encounter traffic much worse than we’ve had here for the last 5 or 6 weeks.

If you’re a Lake Chelan north shore resident, it could even be a bit of an improvement.

With three major roadway projects in the Chelan Valley, we’ve all had our share of delays, backups and detours.

Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer, Kevin Walagorski, says to can expect that to continue this week…

Paving operations take place overnight, from 6PM tonight through 6AM Tuesday morning, to be repeated Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday night…

Some good news for the South Shore Slope Stabilization project- it ends this week, removing any travel restrictions on SR 971 for visitors to Lake Chelan State Park and beyond. If all goes as planned, crews should wrap that project up by Thursday of this week.