River Flood Warnings

051018 Thursday NWS Spokane River Flood Warning

The Similkameen River near Nighthawk continues until further notice.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast… The river is expected to rise to near 15.4feet by Friday morning, high stage since 1974.Fire officials in Okanogan county have reported flooding of homes along the shores of Lake Osoyoos. It is likely that the lake level will exceed 916 ft on Thursday.Flooding on Lake Osoyoos is occuring from snowmelt runoff entering the lake from the upper Okanogan basin in British Columbia as well as from the backwater effect from high flows on the Similkeen river downstream of Zosel Dam.

Emergency managers are reporting flooding along the Chewuch river north of WinthropThursday morning the Chewuch was at 0.43 feet. The historic Crest is 10.06 in 2018. Some locations that will experience flooding include Memorial Campground. Warm temperatures later in theweek could cause additional flooding due to snowmelt.US Army Corps of Engineers is reporting flooding in thetown of Conconully along the North Fork of Salmon Creek.

* While the North Fork Salmon Creek will recede a bit as the rainfall moves out of the area, warm temperatures later in the week could cause additional flooding due to snowmelt.

* Flood Warning remains in effect thru the weekend for The town of Conconully. Salmon Creek will likely flood low lying areas along Salmon Creek between Conconully and Okanogan. Areas affected in the spring of 2017 will likely be affected in this event. Emergency Management reported Salmon Creek Road is closed between Danker Cutoff Road and Spring Coulee Road due to flooding.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

The Flood Warning continues for The Okanogan River near Tonasket until further notice.

* Major flooding is occurring.

* Forecast…The river is expected to crest near 20.0feet by Saturday morning, which would be a higher stage than has been sceen since 1972 when it reached its record crest of 22.54 Minor flooding of low-lying areas is likely between Oroville and Tonasket.

Flood Warning now in effect until Friday morning for The Methow River near Pateros. Minor flooding of adjacent roads and low-lying areas is likely throughout the Methow Valley from Mazama to Pateros.