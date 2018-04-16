Riding a 4 Game Winning Streak: The Goats Go for More

The Goats Baseball team took the field for a home double header versus the Nooksack Pioneers on Saturday, riding a 4 game winning streak. The goats extended that streak to five games, taking the first game by a score of 4 – 2. Sophomore Connor Wilson started on the mound, throwing 5 2/3 innings, allowing only two hits, while striking out 10 in the process. Freshman Drake Bird came in, and closed the door on the Pioneers, securing the Goats 5th win in a row. Hitting stars of the game were Colt Corrigan, who belted a 2 run home run in the 4th inning, and Drake Bird who slashed a go ahead two run double in the sixth.

In the second game, it appeared as though the Goats were going to coast to their 6th win in a row, but the scrappy Nooksack Valley Pioneers had different thoughts. The Goats jumped out to an 8-2 lead, with Quinn Stamps getting his first start of the season on the mound. Stamps was sharp, cruising through 4 innings, allowing only two hits, and striking out 6. The Pioneers battled back, tying the game in the 6th to force extra innings, eventually defeating the Goats 11-10.

Connor Wilson lead the way on offense, collecting 3 hits in the game. Bryson Darlington, and Gage Estes added 2 hits apiece.

Next up, a home game Tuesday vs Cashmere Bulldogs. Game time 4:30 at Mountain Goat Field