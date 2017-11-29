Ribbon Cutting For New No-See-Um Roundabout 10 AM Today

We’ve waited nearly 7 months for the No-See-Um Roundabout project on SR 150 to be done. Sometimes we waited as much as 90 minutes each day for the project to be done…the wait is over…

1

That’s Washington State Department of Transportation Spokesperson, Jeff Adamson, talking about today’s ribbon cutting ceremony…

2

Adamson says construction, which began in April, included a roundabout, local road improvements, a shared use pedestrian and bicycle path, new bus stops and major improvements to city water and sewer lines..

3

That ribbon cutting ceremony is today at 10 am and transportation will be provided from Don Morse Park to the ribbon cutting ceremony.