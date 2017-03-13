Representatives Steele And Condotta Will Host Telephone Town Hall On Wednesday

12th District Legislatures; Representative Cary Condotta and Representative Mike Steele, are hosting a Town Hall meeting this Wednesday. Representative Condotta says you can participate from the comfort of your own home…

031317 Town Hall Meeting 1

First year Representative, Mike Steele, of Chelan, says they have simplified the process. From wherever you are, you just dial a local number…

031317 Town Hall Meeting 2

If listeners have questions during the call, they can push the * button. Residents unable to participate, or with questions before the event, can call Representative Steele at his Olympia Office at 360-786-7832. Representative Condotta can be reached by calling his Olympia Office at 360-786-7954. Or, learn more at housrepublicans.wa.gov.

This Wednesday’s telephone town hall with District 12 Representatives, is scheduled from 6pm to 7pm. All 12th District residents are invited to join in the hour long community conversation on state issues.

That number again: 509-404-3050.