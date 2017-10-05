Representative, Mike Steele, Opens District Office In Chelan

Rep. Mike Steele announced today that he has opened a district office in Chelan for the legislative interim. Although the legislature was called into an immediate 30-day special session following the end of regular session on April 23, Steele reaffirmed that he will be in the 12th District and available.

“I chose Chelan for its central location,” said Steele, R-Chelan. “The interim is an important time to meet with the community and answer questions. I look forward to hearing from the public before I am called back to Olympia to vote on a final budget.”

The office is located at 216 E. Woodin Ave., Suite 3, Chelan, WA, 98816. Additionally, Steele may be reached via phone at (509)888-4846 or email at Mike.Steele@leg.wa.gov.

During the interim, hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.