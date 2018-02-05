Representative, Cary Condotta Will Not Seek Re-Election In November

Rep. Cary Condotta, R-Wenatchee, announced he will not seek re-election in November. The 12th District representative will complete his term.

“It was a difficult decision. I have put my heart and soul into being a legislator for 16 years, but it takes a tremendous amount of time and commitment,” said Condotta. “The recent sessions have lasted as long as six months and it is challenging to be gainfully employed while serving as a legislator. There are other new and exciting opportunities crossing my path, in and out of the Twelfth District I may not want to pass up.”

Condotta was first elected to office in 2002. He has served on a variety of committees in the Legislature. He was the top Republican on business and labor issues for many years before taking the lead on the Commerce and Gaming Committee. He is currently serving on both House fiscal committees, Appropriations and Finance, which oversee budget, revenue and tax decisions.

“I am going out on a positive note, as we had a number of accomplishments for the Twelfth District this session. Tourism is a major economic driver for us, and we were able to get the companion bill to my tourism legislation signed into law. We also addressed water rights, the capital budget contained some great projects for our region, and I was able to pass some additional bills constituents brought to me,” Condotta added.

“It is tough to be leaving my Olympia family. However, the House Republican Caucus is in good hands. There are other Republican legislators retiring, but our leadership team is strong and we have a lot of quality young lawmakers. Our caucus continues to work together and is an amazing team. That’s why it is so difficult to say goodbye, but now is the time,” said Condotta.

Condotta said he plans to stay involved in politics, and would like to thank all of his constituents for their support the last 16 years.

Other House Republicans who have recently announced they will not seek re-election include Reps. Dan Kristiansen, Larry Haler, Terry Nealey, Liz Pike, Jay Rodne, Melanie Stambaugh, Joyce McDonald and Norm Johnson.