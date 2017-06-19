Reminder Of Scheduled Power Outage On South Lake Shore Road

Those who live beyond the Yacht Club on the South Shore of Lake Chelan: The PUD has a scheduled power outage set for Wednesday.

Kimberlee Craig, Public Information Officer with Chelan County PUD, says power will be turned off Wednesday, June 21st beginning at 6AM and will be restored by 10 AM..

Again, those Chelan County PUD Customers uplake from the Lake Chelan Yacht Club will experience a scheduled power outage Wednesday, June 21 from 6AM until 10AM.