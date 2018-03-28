Reminder: Manson’s Old Mill Park Boat Launch To Close Monday

If you usually launch your boat at the Old Mill Park Boat Launch in Manson, you are going to need to find an alternative launch starting Monday…

That’s Tyler Sellars- Construction Manager with Chelan County Public Utility District…

Central Washington Asphalt has the contract for the $280,000 repaving project. Work begins Monday, April 2nd.

For the safety of crew and park visitors, the boat launch and parking lot will remain closed to the public until May 18.

In preparation, Chelan PUD worked with other entities to ensure the availability of other boat launches, including the Manson Bay Launch, the City of Chelan Lakeshore Marina and the Chelan Riverwalk PUD Boat Launch, near Chelan High School.

Again, next Monday, April 2nd, the Old Mill Boat Launch in Manson will close for repaving. It will remain closed for at least six weeks and is scheduled to reopen on May 18th.