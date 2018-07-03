Registered Voters In Manson Parks District & Chelan Fire District 7 Will Receive Ballots In About A Month

In about a month, registered voters in Chelan County Fire District 7 should begin receiving ballots for the April 24 Special Election…

That’s Auditor Skip Moore- who serves as Chelan County’s top election official.

The upcoming Special Election is Tuesday, April 24th.

In the Chelan Valley, two ballot issues will be decided– Manson Parks and Recreation is asking voters to approve a replacement Maintenance & Operations levy, keeping in place the current tax assessment of 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

Chelan Fire & Rescue Commissioners are asking voters to approve a levy lid lift of 40 cents per $1,000 of assessed value- raising the current rate of 92 cents per $1,000 to $1.32 – representing a 43 % increase in tax collections- and, commissioners have said they will need to come back to voters in 2-5 years for additional revenue.

Ballots for the April 24th Special Election will begin arriving in mail boxes somewhere around April 5th and must be completed and returned no later than 8pm Tuesday, April 24th for your vote to count.