Red Flag Warning: Wind and Low Relative Humidity

Hot and Dry Conditions Coupled with Gusty Westerly winds Will

Create Hazards Fire Weather Conditions in Central Washington On

Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be near 100 Degrees

With Relative Humidites around 15 Percent.

.

The National Weather Service in Spokane has Issued a Red Flag

Warning for Wind and Low Relative Humidity,

* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 Northern Columbia Basin

and Central Cascade Valleys.

The Red Flag Warning will Continue Through Wednesday Evening

* winds: West 10 to 20 MPH with Gusts Up to 25 MPH.

* Relative Humidities: 8 to 20 Percent.

* Impacts: Gusty winds and Low Relative Humidity on Dry Fuels

Will Promote Rapid Fire Spread.

A Red Flag Warning Means That Critical Fire Weather Conditions

are Either Occurring Now….or will Shortly. a Combination Of

Strong winds…low Relative Humidity…and Warm Temperatures Can

Contribute to Extreme Fire Behavior.