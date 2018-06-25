[6/25/18] Red Flag Warning Monday
Posted in Breaking News, Wildfire
The National Weather Service in Spokane has Issued a Red Flag
Warning for Wind and Low Relative Humidity, Which is in Effect
from Noon today to 8 PM this Evening.
Winds are forecast to be out of the West 15 to 25 MPH with Gusts Up to 40 MPH.
Relative Humidities: 18 to 30 Percent.
Rapid Fire Spread will Be Possible with Any New or Ongoing Fires.
A Red Flag Warning Means That Critical Fire Weather Conditions
are Either Occurring Now….or will Shortly. a Combination Of
Strong winds…low Relative Humidity…and Warm Temperatures Can
Contribute to Extreme Fire Behavior.