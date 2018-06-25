Red Flag Warning Monday

The National Weather Service in Spokane has Issued a Red Flag

Warning for Wind and Low Relative Humidity, Which is in Effect

from Noon today to 8 PM this Evening.

Winds are forecast to be out of the West 15 to 25 MPH with Gusts Up to 40 MPH.

Relative Humidities: 18 to 30 Percent.

Rapid Fire Spread will Be Possible with Any New or Ongoing Fires.

A Red Flag Warning Means That Critical Fire Weather Conditions

are Either Occurring Now….or will Shortly. a Combination Of

Strong winds…low Relative Humidity…and Warm Temperatures Can

Contribute to Extreme Fire Behavior.