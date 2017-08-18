Red Flag Warning For Critical Fire Conditions Issued Into Friday Night

The Spokane Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the valleys of North Central Washington.A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditionsare either occurring now… .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds… low relative humidity… and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.The warning includes the Chelan and Methow Valleys where locally windy conditions combined with low relative humidity could lead to rapid fire spread with any new or existing fires. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 4 PM to 8 PM Friday 8/18Friday for wind and low relative humidity for central Cascade* Winds: west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.* Relative humidities: 15 to 22 percent.* Impacts: breezy to locally windy conditions combined with low relative humidity may lead to rapid fire spread with any new or existing fires.