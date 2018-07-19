Red Flag Warning Extended

Warm and dry conditions coupled with gusty westerly winds will create hazardous fire

weather conditions for parts of Central Washington during the afternoon and evenings

the rest of the work week.

These conditions will raise concerns for increased fire spread potential.

The National Weather Service in Spokane has extended a Red Flag Warning for wind

and low relative humidity thru 10 PM Friday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring

now….or will shortly. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

The combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin

and Fire Weather Zone 677 Eastern Washington Central Cascade Valleys including the

Okanogan, Methow, Chelan and Wenatchee Valleys

* Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* Relative Humidities: 12 to 22 percent.

A red flag warning, sometimnes called a Fire Weather Watch, is a forecast warning

issued by the United States National Weather Service to inform area firefighting and

land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildland fire combustion, and

rapid spread. Red Flag Warning becomes a critical statement for firefighting agencies.

These agencies often alter their staffing and equipment resources dramatically to

accommodate the forecast risk.

To the public, a Red Flag Warning means high fire danger with increased probability of

a quickly spreading vegetation fire in the area.

The weather criteria for fire weather watches and red flag warnings vary with each

Weather Service office’s warning area based on the local vegetation type, topography ,

and distance from major water sources. They usually include the daily vegetation

moisture content, expected afternoon high temperature and afternoon minimum relative

himidity.