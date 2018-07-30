Red Cross Evacuation Shelter Open at Chelan High School

8:45pm, Sunday, 7/29/2018 – The American Red Cross will open a wildfire evacuation shelter in Chelan, WA for evacuees of the #25MileCreekFire Anyone needing shelter or assistance due to the fire can go to:

Red Cross Evacuation Shelter (OPEN AT 9:45pm)

Chelan High School

215 W Webster Ave.

Chelan, WA. 98816

Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following for each member of their family: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Additionally, special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.