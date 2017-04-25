Recycling Program On Agenda At Tuesday’s Chelan City Council Meeting

A look at this week’s meetings, including the Chelan City Council Meeting-

The Chelan City Council meets tonight; on the agenda is consideration of a consulting services agreement with Chris Bell and Associates to have them take a look at the City’s solid waste and recycling system. City Administrator Mike Jackson says it’s time:

Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney echoes Jackson, saying the old way of doing things aren’t working very well anymore, and it’s time for a new approach:

Jackson says the Recycling Center is a sore point and needs to be addressed:

Tonight’s City Council meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. At City Hall; we expect city officials to join us tomorrow morning after 8 a.m. for a recap.