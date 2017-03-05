Record Number Graduates From Washington State Patrol Cadet Training

The Washington State Patrol recently graduated a record number of new cadets from its training academy in Shelton.

WSP Trooper Brian Moore says nearly 10% of the 2017 class will be serving District #6 in North Central Washington…

Trooper Moore says one of the two incoming transfers will be a notable first for District #6…

The record crop of new troopers comes as a welcome relief to the State Patrol, which had been losing an average of up to nine troopers a month as recently as 2015.

Trooper Moore indicates the upswing in class size is largely due to a recently initiated multi-phase salary increase and enhanced recruiting efforts throughout the state…

The State Legislature approved a 5% wage hike for troopers in 2016 and included an 11% raise in this year’s transportation budget that will take effect in July, in addition to a 3% bump that is scheduled for next year. State Patrol Sergeants will receive a 15% boost in salary this year and another 3% for 2018.

Although the just-over-four-dozen new troopers will help bolster the Patrol’s dwindling ranks, Trooper Moore explains the agency will need to add many more in the coming years to make up for its current shortfall…

If you are interested in a career with the Washington State Patrol you can find out more information online at wsp.wa.gov.

This year’s graduating class was the 107th in the Patrol’s 96-year history. The ceremonies took place at the Capitol Rotunda in Olympia where the 49 cadets were sworn in by Washington State Supreme Court Associate Justice Mary Fairhurst and presented with their commission certificates by Governor Jay Inslee and State Patrol Chief John Batiste