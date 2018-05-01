Record Low Unemployment Streak Continues In Chelan And Douglas Counties

The streak of record low unemployment rates continue in Chelan and Douglas counties.

November 2017 data from the State Employment Security Department shows a 4.6% unemployment rate– that’s down from 5.9% in November 2016- with 730 less people without work.

The local labor force also grew by 2000 people.

North Central Washington Labor Economist, Don Meseck says that while the low unemployment rate is a good sign— it’s not the whole picture…

The biggest job gains were in the construction industry- 400 added year over year— a 16% increase.

Also health services and tourism each added 300 jobs followed by retail at 100. Manufacturing, government and private services were flat.