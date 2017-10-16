Re-Broadcast of candidate forum, Hospital Commissioner #1

The Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce and KOZI Radio have partnered and hosted a

Candidate Forum, Thursday September 28th in the Preforming Arts Center at Chelan High School.

The Forum was an open public event where local candidates in the November General

Election were invited to express their positions on critical issues.

We have segregated each race (council, hospital, fire) for rebroadcast… this is a great way for you to to learn more about the candidates running to represent your community

and build support for the issues that matter to you.

Chelan Hospital Commissioner Position 1 Candidates: Mary Signorelli Jeremy Jaech

http://kozi.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/101617-POLITICAL-FORUM.mp3 KOZI re-broadcasted Chelan City Council #7 on Friday this past week, check the news page, if you missed it. It is our goal to help you make an informed decision. Stay tuned for more this week, when KOZI brings you CC Fire District 7 Commission Forum Audio.

Ballots for the November 7th General Election will be mailed on October 20th .