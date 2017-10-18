Re-Broadcast Chelan Fire Commissioner #1 Candidates

The Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce and KOZI Radio have partnered and hosted a

Candidate Forum, Thursday September 28th in the Preforming Arts Center at Chelan High School.

The Forum was an open public event where local candidates in the November General

Election were invited to express their positions on critical issues.

We have segregated each race (council, hospital, fire) for rebroadcast… this is a great way for you to to learn more about the candidates running to represent your community

and build support for the issues that matter to you.

Chelan Fire Commissioner #1 Candidates: Phil Moller & Butch Sims

http://kozi.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/092817POLITICAL-FORUM.mp3 KOZI re-broadcasted Chelan Hospital Commissioner #5 on Tuesday, check the news page if you missed it. It is our goal to help you make an informed decision.

Ballots for the November 7th General Election will be mailed on October 20th .