Re-broadcast Candidate Forum for City Council #6

The Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce and KOZI Radio have partnered and hosted a

Candidate Forum, Thursday September 28th in the Preforming Arts Center at Chelan High School.

The Forum was an open public event where local candidates in the November General

Election were invited to express their positions on critical issues.

We have segregated each race (council, hospital, fire) for rebroadcast… this is a great way for you to to learn more about the candidates running to represent your community

and build support for the issues that matter to you.

Chelan City Council Position 6 Candidates: Tim Hollingsworth & Cameron “Skip” Moreshouse

KOZI will re-broadcast Chelan City Council Position Position #7 Candidates on Friday the 13th at 10:30am & 7:30pm , stay tuned for more next week as we bring you Hospital Commission & CC Fire District 7 Commission Forum Audio. It is our goal to help you make an informed decision.

Ballots for the November 7th General Election will be mailed on October 20th .