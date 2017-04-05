Rare Saturday Chelan City Council Special Meeting This Weekend

The Chelan City Council has a rare Saturday meeting this weekend…

That’s Chelan City Administrator, Mike Jackson…

Jackson says one topic of conversation- a proposed new water line to serve the Chelan Municipal Airport…

Chelan Council’s Special meeting this Saturday at 8:30 AM at the Parks Administration Building. Next Tuesday the regularly scheduled council meeting will be at 6PM at Chelan City Hall.