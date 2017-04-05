[5/4/17] Rare Saturday Chelan City Council Special Meeting This Weekend
Posted in Local Government & Meetings
The Chelan City Council has a rare Saturday meeting this weekend…
050417 Special Meeting 1
That’s Chelan City Administrator, Mike Jackson…
050417 Special Meeting 2
Jackson says one topic of conversation- a proposed new water line to serve the Chelan Municipal Airport…
050417 Special Meeting 3
Chelan Council’s Special meeting this Saturday at 8:30 AM at the Parks Administration Building. Next Tuesday the regularly scheduled council meeting will be at 6PM at Chelan City Hall.