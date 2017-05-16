Rapid Response By Firefighters Keeps Fire Damage To Minimum At Darnell’s Resort

An aggressive, rapid response by firefighters Monday night kept fire damage to a minimum at the iconic Darnell’s Resort on Lake Chelan.

In a press release, Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief, Tim Lemon, wrote: A 911 call reporting a commercial fire was received by Rivercom Dispatch at approximately 8:15PM.

First on the scene, Chelan 7 -Rescue 71, reported heavy smoke coming from the utility room underneath the main building of Darnell’s Resort.

Eight personnel responded to the fire, quickly knocking down the fire.

The fire was isolated to the utility room area of the building with no structural damage- and minor damage to the contents.

The cause of the fire appears to be an electrical short in a hot water tank.