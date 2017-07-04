PUD To Hold Community Meeting On Two Way Smart Meters

Chelan County PUD is known for asking its customers for their opinion on a wide variety of issues- and they are at it again.

This time, Director of Customer Service for the PUD, Andrew Wendell, says, they want to take technology one step farther by way of something they call “Smart Meters”…

040717 PUD Smart Meters 1 :39 “…customer and the utility.”

District 1 Commissioner for Chelan County PUD, Garry Arseneault, told KOZI that they will be hosting a meeting- where customers will have an opportunity to look at the new Smart Meters and ask questions next week…

040717 PUD Smart Meters 2 :21 “…at both of those events.”

The new Smart Meters are part of Chelan County PUD’s efforts to invest in technologies that improve the efficiency of employees and provide greater convenience and options for customers. The meters will also allow customers to follow their energy use daily and make adjustments to keep their energy bills low.