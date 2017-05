Chelan and Manson-area customers:

On May 1, PUD staff will update Commissioners on

underground transmission and the North Shore Chelan Substation.

PUD Commission Meeting

Monday, May 1 – 10am – Commission Board Room

327 N Wenatchee Ave. – Wenatchee, WA

Underground transmission presentation:

The first presentation will include information on the cost and reliability requirements for underground transmission.

Substation update:

The second presentation, the substation update, will include an overview of work that staff has done since the last update on March 20th as well as next steps and a timeline for the project.

If you are unable to attend, audio recordings of Commission meetings and copies of presentations can be found on our website shortly after each meeting.

The PUD has been working with the community since August 2015 to find a location for a new substation between Chelan and Manson. The existing substations serving this area are nearing capacity. A new substation is needed in order to redistribute existing electrical load and to anticipate further growth during the next decade.

Full details and a history of the project can be found on our website: chelanpud.org/NewChelanSubstation

We will continue to update this website and outreach efforts via email and direct mail as we seek to reach a consensus for the much-needed Chelan-Manson substation site.