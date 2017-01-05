Chelan and Manson-area customers:

On May 1, PUD staff will update Commissioners on

underground transmission and the North Shore Chelan Substation.

PUD Commission Meeting

Monday, May 1 – 10am – Commission Board Room

327 N Wenatchee Ave. – Wenatchee, WA

Underground transmission presentation:

The first presentation will include information on the cost and reliability requirements for underground transmission.

Substation update:

The second presentation, the substation update, will include an overview of work that staff has done since the last update on March 20th as well as next steps and a timeline for the project.

The PUD has been working with the community since August 2015 to find a location for a new substation between Chelan and Manson. The existing substations serving this area are nearing capacity. A new substation is needed in order to redistribute existing electrical load and to anticipate further growth during the next decade.

Full details and a history of the project can be found on our website: chelanpud.org/NewChelanSubstation

We will continue to update this website and outreach efforts via email and direct mail as we seek to reach a consensus for the much-needed Chelan-Manson substation site.