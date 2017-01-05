[5/1/17] PUD Staff Updating Commissioners On Cost And Reliability Of Underground Transmission
Posted in Local Government & Meetings, Public Utility
Chelan and Manson-area customers:
On May 1, PUD staff will update Commissioners on
underground transmission and the North Shore Chelan Substation.
PUD Commission Meeting
Monday, May 1 – 10am – Commission Board Room
327 N Wenatchee Ave. – Wenatchee, WA
Once available, the agenda will be linked on our website
Underground transmission presentation:
The first presentation will include information on the cost and reliability requirements for underground transmission.
Substation update:
The second presentation, the substation update, will include an overview of work that staff has done since the last update on March 20th as well as next steps and a timeline for the project.
If you are unable to attend, audio recordings of Commission meetings and copies of presentations can be found on our website shortly after each meeting.
The PUD has been working with the community since August 2015 to find a location for a new substation between Chelan and Manson. The existing substations serving this area are nearing capacity. A new substation is needed in order to redistribute existing electrical load and to anticipate further growth during the next decade.
Full details and a history of the project can be found on our website: chelanpud.org/NewChelanSubstation.
We will continue to update this website and outreach efforts via email and direct mail as we seek to reach a consensus for the much-needed Chelan-Manson substation site.
The PUD anticipates a community meeting in late May to present preliminary cost estimates and line routes for potential sites and seek community input and feedback on a preferred alternative. We will share the date of this meeting with our customer-owners on our website, through email, direct mail, and other media outlets.