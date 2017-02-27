Project Aims At Fish Recovery Up The Entiat River

Federal, state, local and tribal agencies have all joined forces to aide in the recovery of several long-dwindling fish species within the North Central Washington ecosystem. It’s been many years since an abundance of Spring Chinook salmon, steelhead or bull trout have channeled the waters of the Entiat River and Debbie Kelly, Public Affairs Specialist with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says there are a number of reasons for their steady decline in numbers through the recent decades…

022717 Entiat Fish Recovery 1 :24 “…this large project”

Kelly says there are a several entities involved in the project, which includes a variety of actions designed to assist in the restoration of all three species…

022717 Entiat Fish Recovery 2 :35 “…Fox Creek Campground”

The Forest Service is currently holding a 45-day objection period on its final environmental analysis per federal law. A public legal notice has already been filed and a notice of final decision is expected by the spring.

Barring any setbacks, Kelly says work on the project could begin as early as this summer.