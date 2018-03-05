PUD Is Monitoring Increased Movement In The Chelan River Gorge

Chelan County PUD staff reported to PUD Commissioners at their meeting this week, that a known area of ground movement in the Chelan River Gorge, is being closely monitored after a small section was recently discovered to be more active.

Bill Christman is the PUD Chief Dam Safety Engineer. He says the PUD has been watching that area for more than 25 years with little activity, but it recently caught their eye after the Chelan Trails Association asked to look into developing a trail in the area….

050318 PUD Gorge Slope 1 1:06 “…on a broader scale.”

What’s happening, Christman says, is a natural phenomena and is not related in any way to hydro operations.

As a precaution, he says, the area will be closed off to public access…

050318 PUD Gorge Slope 2 :22 “…probably for a long time.”

Until more information is known, the public is urged to stay out of the signed area.

Christman said there are no structures in the path of unstable ground- adding that a large ground movement could release materials that could block the gorge…

050318 PUD Gorge Slope 3 1:25 “..non event as possible.”

The PUD is contracting with a geotechnical firm to help with the assessment and what might occur if an earthen dam resulted from a large rockfall.

Christman says the consulting engineers will also study what impact an earthen dam would have on hydro operations as well as conditions further downstream in Reach 4…

050318 PUD Gorge Slope 4 :21 “…can also be aware of it.”

The PUD has reached out to state and federal agencies, stakeholders and tribes to advise them of the situation. All of those contacted agree with the approach being taken by the PUD.

If you would like to learn more about the Chelan River Gorge ground movement- check out their website at chelanpud.org.

************************************************************************************

CHELAN RIVER GORGE – REACH TWO

Fact Sheet

Location:

About three miles down the Chelan River from the Chelan Dam, Site A is

approximately 750’ from the Chelan River Gorge road and Site B is

approximately 450’ from the road. The sites are about 150’ above the river

primarily on Chelan PUD property, with a portion of the northern edge of the

area of interest on private property. A total length of 1200’ is under active

monitoring by the PUD

Natural Phenomena

There is a mixture of loose dirt, sand and small rocks along with large

boulders found on this bluff. The area is prone to settling and sloughing due

to periods of drought and heavy rains, along with occasional earthquake

movement. The slopes drop off somewhat steeply about 150’ to the river.

Sites A and B

The area between Site A and Site B, approximately 1200’, is the area of

instability.

Site A has been monitored for more than 25 years. It is a known area of

slight ground movement, with no known releases into the river gorge.

Site B is more recent and more active within the past year. There has been a

rockfall release just below the Site B location.

Typography of the area

There are no structures either on or below the identified unstable area.

Likewise, this is an area without human access to the Chelan River, so it is

not a risk to human health and safety if precaution is used.

Habitat

Reach 2 of the Chelan River Gorge is not an area where protected species

are found. There are resident fish in the general area.

Likelihood of a slide

Chelan PUD engineers and biologists have actively monitored the Site A area

for years. Site B is new. A geotechnical consulting company will join PUD

staff to do a full assessment of the entire area to determine the possibility of

a rockslide/rockslides into the Gorge. It is expected that there will continue

to be moderate rockfall similar to what has occurred during the past year.

What if there is a large rock release into the Gorge

Depending on the amount of the release, the rock composition (i.e. large or

small rocks) and the location, the likely response would be to increase the

river flow from the Chelan Dam to begin a natural “flushing” to move

material downstream toward the Columbia River, similar to what would

occur naturally.

If an earthen dam were to occur and it collapsed, the greatest risk would be

the release of a large volume of water and sediment further down into the

Gorge and into Reach 4, similar to what occurred in the 1990s.

The PUD will watch the situation carefully in order to protect fish habitat in

Reach 4 as well as minimizing water quality impacts.

Next steps

All interested and affected stakeholders, state and federal agencies and

tribes have been notified and concur with the PUD’s approach.

The PUD will bring on a geotechnical consultant, as well as continue

monitoring the sties.

The PUD is preparing an incident specific Emergency Action Plan (EAP) that

identifies all agencies and stakeholders who will need to be notified in the

event of significant slope action. The EAP describes the planned response

depending on the ground activity.

Immediately, The PUD will put signage in the area to warn the public to stay

out due to ground instability concerns.

# # # #