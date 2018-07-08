[8/7/18] PUD Extends Cryptocurrency Mining Moratorium
Chelan County PUD Commissioners voted Monday to continue a moratorium on new cryptocurrency and blockchain mining operations until August 20. That followed a public hearing on potential rates for “High-Density Load” operations. The proposed rate for cryptocurrency operations would reflect the cost of buying variable-priced market power to serve miners and assure cost recovery for any infrastructure improvements.