PUD Customer Survey

The Chelan County PUD may be asking you for your input. They’re joining other PUD’s across the state in a survey of electric utility customers to better understand public opinion and perspectives. The survey is being conducted on behalf of the Washington PUD Association. Liz Anderson is its Communications and Government Affairs Coordinator:

Anderson says they want to know what people think about public power and the policies that influence it:

Anderson says the survey will be conducted mostly online by an outside research firm; the PUD will notify customers with a link to the survey. When the survey is completed at the end of the month, what will the PUD Association do with the results?

Anderson wants to let people know they’re not selling anything, it’s for research only; it’s a voluntary survey, and responses are anonymous. The survey runs through the 26th.