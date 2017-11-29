PUD Commissioners Give Thumbs Up To Rebuilding Eight Generator Units At Rock Island Dam

Last week Chelan County PUD Commissioners gave the thumbs up rebuilding eight generator units at the Rock Island Dam, southeast of Wenatchee…

112717 PUD Generator 1 :22 “…have a horizontal bold unit.”

That’s PUD Project Manager, John Saygerser….

112717 PUD Generator 2 :31 “…finish in early 2029.”

Saygerser said an important goal is to have all units operating by 2030 for a scheduled check-in on the habitat conservation plan that protects salmon and steelhead passing the dam.

John also had the estimated cost for the project…

112717 PUD Generator 3 :09 “…dollars all said and done.”

Saygerser said extensive analysis shows this is the most cost effective way to keep the units producing clean, carbon free hydro-power for at least another forty years, adding that PUD customers have gotten their money’s worth out of the original turbine generators…

112717 PUD Generator 4 :12 “… than minor maintenance.”

To learn more about the project replacing eight generator units at Rock Island Dam- visit the PUD website at chelanpud.org.