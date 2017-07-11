[11/7/17] PUD Commissioners Approve Purchase Of Site For Chelan’s North Shore Substation

Posted in Public UtilityTagged ,

More than two years of study, public comment, debate, more study, more comment and more debate came down to fourteen seconds at a special meeting at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee last (Mon) night:

pud-vote :14 Q:”motion is carried”

It was a grim-faced Chelan County PUD Commission that approved going forward with acquiring the Henderson property as the site for a new North Shore substation. The vote came after hearing from half a dozen property owners, perhaps best summed up in the comments of Corky Thorson:

pud-corky :21 Q:”view mitigations are”

Then it was to the commissioners to explain their thinking for a decision no one seemed happy with. Commissioner Ann Congdon, who represents the area, felt it was her duty to make the motion to approve going forward:

pud-ann :42 Q:”it could be different”

Commissioner Steve McKenna:

pud-steve :43 Q:”we possibly can”

There was an optimistic note in some of the comments, from Commissioner Gary Arsenault, who noted the ultimately futile search for a perfect location:

pud-gary :54 Q:”benefits everyone”

And finally, Commissioner Randy Smith, who in many ways threw down the gauntlet for PUD staff to create what he had discussed with PUD General Manager Steve Wright:

pud-randy :54 Q:”let’s give it a try”

It should be noted that the Commission’s vote only authorizes Wright to go ahead to acquire the Henderson property – not necessarily to design or build a substation there.

 