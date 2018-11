Public Notice

Chelan County Public Hospital District #2 will hold a Special Executive board meeting on Monday, November 19, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the Bragg Room at Lake Chelan Community Hospital.

The meeting will be called to order then adjourned to executive session for the Board of Commissioners of Lake Chelan Community Hospital to discuss CEO Candidates, Contract Terms and Compensation.