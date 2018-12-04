Public Meeting Tonight On Draft Management Plan For Chelan Wildlife Area

Outdoor enthusiasts aren’t going to want to miss tonight’s meeting at the Chelan Fire Station.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife is hosting a public meeting to discuss draft management plans for the Chelan Wildlife Area- which covers nearly 31,000 acres in Chelan and Okanogan Counties.

The meeting is scheduled for this evening from 6-8 pm in the Chelan Fire & Rescue meeting room on Wapato Avenue in Chelan.



The department is revising management plans for the state’s 33 wildlife areas to reflect current conditions and identify new priorities.

The Chelan Wildlife area features primarily big game and upland bird habitat and offers a variety of recreational opportunities including hunting, hiking and wildlife watching.

Over the last year, Fish & Wildlife staff has worked with a wildlife area advisory committee to develop a draft management plan that addresses wildlife habitat, restoration efforts and public recreation on the wildlife area.

That draft plan is available online at Fish and Wildlife’s website at www.wdfw.wa.gov.

The public can submit comments online through April 30 at that same website.

Comments can also be submitted at tonight’s meeting.

Cynthia Wilkerson, Department of Fish 7 Wildlife Land Divisions Manager, said that wildlife areas are public lands and provide crucial public services, so it is critical for us to have public input to inform management.

Again, that public meeting for the Chelan Wildlife Area is scheduled for tonight 6pm-8pm at Chelan Fire & Rescue meeting room on Wapato Avenue.