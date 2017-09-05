Public Hearing On Proposed Zoning Code Regarding Marijuana Today

Today (Tue) is the last chance you’ll have to give their opinion about marijuana to the Chelan County Commission. A public hearing is set for this afternoon; at issue are the proposed Zoning Code changes relating to the production and processing of marijuana, medical marijuana and marijuana related uses in unincorporated areas of the county. Commissioner Doug England says they’ve heard plenty from both sides in e-mails and during previous heaings:

And with getting it from all sides – including the state – can the County come to a compromise decision that makes everyone happy? England says probably not:

Today’s hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center. England hopes a final decision can be made by the end of the month.