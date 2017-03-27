Public Forum On Thursday For New Hospital Initiative

Chelan to Host Public Forum on New Hospital Initiative

Proponents and Opponents to Present Their Views to the Community

March 24, 2017 – Chelan, WA – A community forum will be held at the Chelan High School Performing Arts Center, March 30, from 5:30-7pm to give Lake Chelan Hospital District voters an opportunity to be fully informed prior to the April 25th vote on the bond for a new hospital in Chelan.

“We’ve really been looking forward to this for a quite a while,” says Dr. Ty Witt, spokesman for Citizens for a New Hospital Now campaign. “We really want the community to hear all the facts and then be able to make the best informed decision for themselves, their families, and the community.”

The forum will be moderated and allow both sides to present their information and their vision for the future of healthcare in the Lake Chelan valley.

“We’re confident that once people learn all the benefits a new facility would offer our community, both medically and financially, they will come on board,” continued Dr. Witt. “It would only cost the average homeowner an additional $10 a month to dramatically improve the functioning of our hospital, bring tens of millions of dollars to the local economy, and leave a legacy we know can take care of our children and grandchildren. That’s an incredible bang for our buck.”

Event details: Thursday, March 30, from 5:30-7pm at the Performing Arts Center at Lake Chelan High School at 215 West Webster Avenue in Chelan, WA.