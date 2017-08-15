Primary Election Certified Tuesday

Today is certification day for the August 1st Primary Election.

Many people assume the election results they see on election night are the final results, when in fact the outcome is not official until the election has canvassed and certified 14 days after election day.

The purpose of canvassing is to account for every ballot cast, and to ensure thaat every valid vote is included in election results.

Each and every county in Washington has a canvassing board– an impartial three member body that examines, in detail, questionable ballots, groups of ballots or grand totals in order to determine the final election results and safeguard the integrity of the election process.

Commissioner Doug England, who serves on the Chelan County Canvassing Board, says there are always a handful of ballots that are invalidated…

081517 Election Certified 1 :27 “…count for that reason.”

In the Primary, any races that had three or more candidates was pared down to the top two vote getters that will appear on the November 7 General Election Ballot.

October 9th is the deadline for online voter registration. October 7th through 14th, the state voters pamphlets will be mailed out to every household in Wshington state.

And, October 20th is the start of the 18 day voter period.

A reminder that in eraly October, prior to the mailing of ballots, KOZI Radio is partnering with the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce to host a candidate forum at the Chelan High School Performing Arts Center.

That will be your opportunity to meet and hear from candidates for Lake Chelan Commmunity Hospital Board of Directors, and Chelan City Council.

When dates and times are confirmed we will share that information with you.