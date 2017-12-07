Primary Election Ballots Should Be Arriving In Mailboxes Later This Week

Registered Voters in most areas of Chelan County will be receiving their Primary Ballots this week.

Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, says his office has already started the process in delivering those ballots to the post office to be mailed this week…

The purpose of a Primary Election, Moore says, is to narrow the field of candidates before a General Election…

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 1st- which means all ballots must be either dropped into a drop box by 8PM or post marked by the August 1st deadline…

Moore says if you live in Chelan County, are a registered voter and live within the districts with three or more candidates and have not received your ballot by Monday, July 17- give his office a call at 509-667-6800.