Primary Election Ballots in the Mail

Ballots for the August 7 Primary Election are being sent out today in Chelan County. Auditor Skip Moore says there is no shortage of candidates running for office:

Under the state’s “top two” primary system, the top two votegetters – regardless of party – will move on to the General Election in November. Thus, it’s possible that the top two could be from the same party.

Ballots should be in the mailbox by Friday; if you don’t get one by then, contact the county auditor’s office. Ballots must be either postmarked or turned into the auditor’s office before 8 p.m. on August 7.