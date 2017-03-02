President’s Hiring Freeze Slows Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest Seasonal Hiring

Newly elected President Donald Trump signed a memorandum last week which placed a temporary freeze on any new hires through most federal agencies. News of the freeze is potentially chilling to those with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, who had been engaged in the process of hiring critical seasonal positions including wildland firefighters, according to Spokesperson Holly Krake…

020317 Hiring Freeze 1 :26 “…when it comes”

Krake says the number of seasonal workers hired by the Forest Service is vast and varied…

020317 Hiring Freeze 2 :15 “…that work done”

Although the suspension of new employees to the Forest Service is certainly an inconvenience, Krake says the practice is not uncommon when there are changes in leadership…

020317 Hiring Freeze 3 :08 “…await further direction”

Some pundits say Trump’s move to temporarily curtail new appointments to federal positions runs parallel with his long-promised campaign to shrink the federal government without downsizing the U.S. military.

During his eight years in office, former President Barak Obama never initiated a federal hiring freeze, but did implement a three-year hold on wage increases and performance awards for federal employees.