Prescribed Burns Planned For Several Districts In Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Fire season is upon us once again. And as soon as the snow melts, prescribed burning will begin. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Prescribed burns or “good fire” is planned for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest with burns to take place in the Chelan, Cle Elum, Entiat, Methow Valley, Naches, Tonasket and Wenatchee River ranger districts.

Robin DeMario is a Community Relations Specialist with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

“….if conditions are not favorable.”

Residents of the Wenatchee Valley can expect to see some smoke each day during burning operations but fewer acres may be completed if conditions are not favorable.

“….on weather conditions.”

Megafires have become a reality in NCW and one way to keep those fires in check is prescribed burning. Eliminating the fuel for a megafire with a pre-emptive burn. The pre-emptive burns will be staggered throughout the fire season.

“….able to do so safely.”

Reducing the threat of a megafire through prescribed burning is a focus of the forest service as we are entering fire season.

“….public and firefighters.”