Prescribed Burns Planned For Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Smoke will soon be seen emanating from the region’s National Forestlands now that spring is here and prescribed burning operations will be getting underway.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says the burns can begin as soon as conditions are favorable…

According to DeMario, the prescribed burning activities are designed to not only lessen the potential for catastrophic wildfire but also to assist with forest health and wildlife populations…

DeMario says if you live near or travel through any areas where prescribed burning occurs, there are a few noticeable impacts to expect…

In all, the forest service plans to conduct prescribed burns on nearly 8,000 acres of forestland at 22 project locations on seven different ranger districts this spring.