Prescribed Burns Planned For 25-Mile And Bear Mountain

Over the next several weeks, communities along the east slopes of the Cascades may see a different type of smoke column rising above the tree tops; a column that heralds the return of prescribed fire to the land. Excluded from the ecosystem for nearly 100 years, frequent, low-intensity fire is essential for healthy forests and better protected communities.

“Prescribed fire is one of the best tools we have to limit the size and intensity of future wildfires” said Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor, Al Watson. “After a summer of fires that threatened communities, it can be hard to think of anyway fire is good, but at the right time and the right place, fire is a powerful tool for good.”

While more than 8,000 acres are planned this fall, fewer acres may be completed if conditions are not favorable. Conditions include correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke. When these criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals including air quality.

“Public and firefighter safety are always our number one concern” added Watson. “Unlike wildfires, we can carefully plan burns to maximize restoration while minimizing smoke impacts and risk.”

Residents and visitors can expect to see and smell some smoke each day during burning operations. For more information on smoke and public health, please visit: wasmoke.blogspot.com

Real-time prescribed fire information, maps, and updates:

Facebook: facebook.com/OkaWenNF/

Twitter: twitter.com/OkaWenNF

Text message updates: text ‘follow OkaWenNF’ to 40404

Interactive map: tinyurl.com/harqnw8

Fall 2017 priority prescribed fire by Ranger District:

Chelan Ranger District:

25 Mile 731ac 18 miles NW of Chelan, WA

Bear Mountain 124ac 6 miles W of Chelan, WA

Cle Elem Ranger District:

Liberty 181ac 15-17 miles NE of Cle Elum, WA

Orion 345ac 15 miles NE of Cle Elum, WA

Entiat Ranger District:

Lower Tyee 891ac 3-7 miles NW of Ardenvoir, WA

Forest Johnson 145ac 9 miles W of Chelan, WA

Roaring Ridge 42ac 4 miles NE of Ardenvoir, WA

Bisping Palmich 159ac 4 miles NE of Ardenvoir, WA

Methow Valley Ranger District:

Goat 813ac 2 miles SE of Mazama, WA

Lost Driveway Piles 1260ac 2 miles N of Mazama, WA

Eightmile Bottom 450ac 8 miles N of Winthrop, WA

Upper Rendezvous 683ac 8 miles NW of Winthrop, WA

Lucky 56ac 6 miles NW of Winthrop, WA

Naches Ranger District:

Angel 100ac 30 miles W of Yakima, WA near SR 410

Canteen 200ac 30 miles W of Yakima, WA near Mt. Clemans

Tonasket Ranger District:

Frosty 450-1600ac 22 miles E of Tonasket, WA

Bailey 250ac 20 miles SE of Tonasket, WA

Mutton 80ac 20 miles SW of Tonasket, WA

Wenatchee River Ranger District:

Fishpole 370ac 1 mile SW of Fish Lake, WA

Natapoc 180ac 1-2 miles W of Plain, WA

Chumstick 580ac 6 miles NNE of Leavenworth, WA