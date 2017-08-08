Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Some Manson Area Reclamation Customers

Manson, WA – A precautionary boil water notice is being issued today, August 8, 2017 for all areas to the south of SR 150 between Mill Bay Beach area and Rocky Point, plus all properties receiving water off Swartout Rd.

A 6-inch water main break is the cause. It has been repaired, but the notice remains in effect for 48 hours. We advise you boil water at a rolling boil for one minute when cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.

When satisfactory results are reported, customers will be notified that the advisory has been lifted. If you have questions, please call us at 509-687-3548.