Post Season League Playoffs For 2B North League Continues Tonight

Friday February 10th

*BOYS FIRST ROUND- Soap Lake at Manson 6:00pm

BOYS SECOND ROUND- Tonasket at Oroville 7:30pm

GIRLS SECOND ROUND- Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket 5:30pm

GIRLS SECOND ROUND- Liberty Bell at Brewster 6:00pm

Saturday February 11th

*GIRLS FINAL ROUND AT BRIDGEPORT- 3rd/4th Game 3:30pm (this is different than on the original bracket)

*GIRLS FINAL ROUND AT BRIDGEPORT- 1st/2nd Game 5:00pm

BOYS SECOND ROUND- Manson/Soap Lake Winner @ Brewster 7:30pm

Monday February 13th

*BOYS FINAL ROUND AT BREWSTER- 3rd/4th Game 6:00pm

*BOYS FINAL ROUND AT BREWSTER-1st/2nd Game 7:30pm