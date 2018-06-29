US 97 Bray’s Landing Rd. Intersection Improvements

Douglas County Hwy. US 97 Between Orondo and Chelan (MP 223.92 to MP 224.28)

Constructing a southbound left turn lane onto Bray’s Landing Rd. by installing crushed surfacing base course, asphalt paving, striping, and other misc. work. Work started on 6/18/18 and should be complete by the middle of July.

Work Schedule: 7/2-6 Monday and Thursday ONLY 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. expect shoulder closures and alternating single-lane flagger controlled traffic with up to 20 minute delays for fog seal, pavement markings, and other misc. work.





SR 155 Nespelem to Omak Grinding/Paving

Okanogan County Hwy. SR 155 (MP 48-75) Milling old pavement to replace with new asphalt.

Work schedule: 7/2-7/3 Monday and Tuesday ONLY 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. expect up to 20 minute delays with single lane flagger controlled traffic.

SR 285 Wenatchee Area Paving

Chelan County Highway SR 285 (MP 0.79 to MP 5.04) Wenatchee-Bridge St. north to US 2.

In this $6M project, Central Washington Asphalt crews are planing and paving 4 miles of SR 285 as well as numerous adjacent city side streets. They will also be updating ADA curb ramps and signal systems as well as bridge deck work on the bridges over the Wenatchee River. Work began June 24 and should be complete by late October.

Work Schedule: 7/1-6 Sunday and Monday nights only. 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., expect lane closures overnight on Mission St. and North Wenatchee Ave. Expect pedestrian detours around curb ramps that are being replaced.

7/8-13 Sunday night through Thursday night 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., expect lane closures overnight on Mission St. and North Wenatchee Ave. Crews will be replacing curb ramps and installing conduit trench under the lanes. Expect pedestrian detours around curb ramps that are being replaced.