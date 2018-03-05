Port Of Chelan Is Preparing For First Tenant In Nearly Completed Business Incubator

Subsplash, a Seattle-based software company that focuses on apps designed for churches, will be the first incubator tenant in the Port of Chelan County’s newly-leased space in the Pybus Annex. Steve Robinson is the Executive Director of Pybus Market.

050118 ROBINSON BITE :“….technology companies.”

The Incubator idea is to get start-up tech companies to look at the Wenatchee area as a place where they can establish and grow their company. As for Subsplash, it’s more of a case of expanding into the Wenatchee area. Pat Jones is the Executive Director of the Port of Chelan County and speaks to Subsplash being the first business to occupy the incubator space.

050118 JONES BITE #1 :39“….in the region.”

The relationship between the Port of Chelan’s incubator space and Subsplash has been quite symbiotic. Subsplash had been looking for an additional location in which to expand but had not found anything suitable while the Port of Chelan had been trying to attract Subsplash to Chelan County. Now Subsplash gets to try operating in Chelan County without having to fully invest in a brick and mortar shop.

050118 JONES BITE #2 :51“….a longer term match.”

The port’s business incubation strategy is to lease the space to a startup to help them get established, and then move their business into the community.

050118 JONES BITE #3 :53“….into something locally.’

Subsplash will inhabit the incubator space beginning July 1st.