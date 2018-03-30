Port Of Chelan County To Interview Four Finalists For Deputy Director Position

The Port of Chelan County will interview four candidates for the position of Deputy Director next Tuesday.

Current Executive Director, Pat Jones, says the port is excited about the opportunity to bring the new Deputy Director on board to assist the commission and staff in implementing the port’s new strategic plan.

The new Deputy Director will report to the Executive Director, and will be a candidate for appointment as permanent Director when Jones departs at the end of the year.

Four finalists were chosen from a field of 26 applicants. They are:

Todd Coleman, of Star, Idaho – former Deputy Director at the Port of Vancouver;

James Kuntz, of Walla Walla- a former Director of the Port of Walla Walla;

Jeff McIrvin, of Wenatchee- Regional Director of the Naval Reserve’s Northwest Region Command;

and Allison Williams, the City of Wenatchee’s Executive Services Director

The interviews, which are open to the public, will take place next Tuesday from noon – 5 at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee.