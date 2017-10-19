The 8th grade pirate volleyball on Monday, traveled to Orchard MS and easily came away with a 3 set win. There was no B match as Orchard was only able to field one team.

On Wednesday the pirates hosted Frontier MS of Moses Lake. It has been a number of years since Chelan has played any Moses Lake schools due to the long travel times but it seems we will now be adding them back into our schedules. After a slow start in the first match the A team rallied to win all 3 sets with players getting time in some different positions. This was followed by the B team who won the first 2 sets and dropping the third. Julissa Diaz had some serving in set 1 scoring 10 straight points.

Monday will be their last match in which they will once again host a tough Icicle River Middle School team.