Pilots Identified In Deadly Aircraft Wreck Near Wells Dam After Leaving Chelan Airport

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released more details of the aircraft wreck near Wells Dam.

According to the Press Release, the pilots were found deceased at the scene and were identified as 48 year old Eric Sarchet, of Everett, and 70 year old Bonnie Wallace, of Central Point, Oregon.

On Saturday evening, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue aircraft which had left the Chelan airport at earlier in the day. It was thought the aircraft, with two occupants on board, was heading towards north Douglas County or Okanogan County. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deployed it’s helicopter to search for the aircraft with no success. CCSO renewed its search on Sunday using coordinates from one of the occupants last cell phone signals and located the wreckage on Windsor Hill about one mile downstream from Wells Dam in Douglas County.

The aircraft was a Northwing ultra-light tandem (two seat) model with a 80 hp engine

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.